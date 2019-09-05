Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Chit Funds opens first branch in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Chit Funds (Andhra) Private Limited inaugurated its first branch at Hyderabad in Telangana on Wednesday. Chairman of the company A Srinivasan inaugurated its office at ECIL. The chit fund company has over Rs 130 crore annual turnover in Tamil Nadu. Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasan said, “Providing utmost security to the customer’s investments or savings is our top priority.”

He hoped that the new branch would become a successful venture in the near future. He added that the organisation currently has 14 branches in Andhra Pradesh with `13 crore turnover. Secretary Neelraj, director Murali, and staffers of Telugu states were present.