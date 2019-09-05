IIT- Hyderabad and IIT- Jodhpur develop hydrogen leak detector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad and IIT Jodhpur have developed materials that can help in detecting leakage of hydrogen gas. They achieved this by synthesizing a semiconductor material, which can be used as a sensitive detector of hydrogen gas. As hydrogen becomes the preferred green fuel option for various applications, it becomes important that a tool is developed to detect its leakage. However, detection of this gas is not an easy task and this finding of the IIT researchers will go a long way in the development of reliable and robust hydrogen gas sensors, for domestic as well as industrial applications.

The results of this collaborative research were published in the journal ‘Sensors and Actuators’ recently.

Dr Chandrasekhar Sharma, one of the co-authors of the paper and faculty at the department of chemical engineering, IIT Hyderabad said, “In the past few decades, the importance of hydrogen has grown tremendously because of its promise as a primary energy source with the potential to become a panacea for clean energy generation.” He further said “Despite the enormous promise of ‘hydrogen economy’, there are two problems associated with the gas — it is difficult to produce and it is hard to detect,” he said. The hydrogen-detector developed by the researchers is based on the mechanism of resistive sensors, using nanoparticles of zinc oxide. Dr Mahesh Kumar of IIT Jodhpur said, “Certain materials undergo a change in their electrical resistance when they come in contact with specific gases.”

Nanoparticles of zinc oxide, in which the particle sizes are a hundred thousand times smaller than the width of a single human hair, have good hydrogen sensing properties. However, the research team has improved the sensitivity of this material.