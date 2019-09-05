Online sevas extended to 4 more temples

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The endowments department started online sevas for four more temples in the State on Wednesday. Devotees now can book Arjita pujas, darshan, rooms and other services online. Endowments and Forest Minister A Indra Karan Reddy formally launched the online sevas at endowments office in Boggulakunta in the city.

The online sevas are now available for Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy, Dharmapuri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha, Hanamkonda Bhadrakali and Jubilee Hills Peddamma Temple. Earlier, the department launched online sevas for Yadagirigutta, Vemulawada, Bhadrachalam, Basara, Balkampet Yellamma and Karmanghat Anjaneya swamy temples. With this, online services are now available for 11 temples in the State.

The minister said that devotees can also have online services through ‘T App Folio’.