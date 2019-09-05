Teacher and school booked for fracturing student’s hand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A teacher in the city has been booked for allegedly beating a Class 3 student, for not completing homework, at a private school in Meerpet on Wednesday. The child suffered a fracture on his left hand.

The incident, that occurred on Saturday morning, came to light only in the evening when the child started crying in pain and his hand got swollen.

“Since Monday and Tuesday were holidays on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, the parents went to school to report the matter on Wednesday but the teacher was not in school. So the parents went to the Meerpet police station,” said Achyuta Rao, a child rights activist who assisted the parents.