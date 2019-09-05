Home States Telangana

Telangana government to buy land to boost tourism in Bhadrachalam?

The government is likely to acquire or purchase about 100 acres of land near the Sarapaka village, on either sides of the Godavari river.

Published: 05th September 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Photo |EPS)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IF sources are to be believed, the State government is planning to acquire about 100 acres of land in the non-submerged areas near Bhadrachalam town. This, so that they could construct more cottages, guest houses and rooms in the area for devotees and tourists to stay, during their visit to the temple town.

It is learnt that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had revealed the plan to the temple officials during a recent meeting. According to the officials, the minister said that the move was a part of the government’s decision to develop the facilities at the temple and make available top-class facilities to the devotees of Lord Rama.

The government is likely to acquire or purchase about 100 acres of land near the Sarapaka village, on either side of the Godavari river. The village is not facing a flood threat, and could, therefore, hold multiple cottages, guest houses and rooms without risk of much damage. It is expected that the new buildings would be able to accommodate thousands of devotees. For a while now, complaints regarding the lack of sufficient accommodation for devotees in Bhadrachalam has been replete. Especially during large-scale festivals like Sita-Rama Kalyanam and Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadashi, devotees have struggled to avail accommodation near the Ramalayam temple. At present, there are only a few cottages and rooms available near the temple, and during most important festivals and weekends, they are booked up by VVIPs and other influential people. Meanwhile, the majority of the devotees struggle to find accommodation as private lodges are very few in number and those that are available charge from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 for a 12-hour stay. Many of these devotees come from far-away parts of the country.

Over the years, this lack of accommodation and high prices quoted by firms have significantly brought down the number of devotees visiting Ramalayam during festivals. This is why the State government is planning to provide better accommodation facilities to devotees, said a temple official.“It is shameful that there are not enough accommodation facilities here. If the news is true, I am glad that at least now the State government is thinking about the devotees,” said BJP district secretary A Subba Rao.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government Bhadrachalam town K Chandrasekhar Rao Godavari river
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp