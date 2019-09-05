Home States Telangana

TRS working president KTR accuses Centre of stalling development in Secunderabad Cantonment

He also said that the Municipal Administration has plans to construct lay diversion pipelines to prevent the flow of drainage water into Ramanna Kunta.

Published: 05th September 2019 04:16 AM

TRS working president K T Rama Rao speaks during a meeting with the party leaders from SCB area, at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao has blamed the Central government for stalling of developmental works in Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) area. During an election meeting with the party leaders from the are held at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Rama Rao said that the Central government was not giving permissions to take up the developmental works in the area.

Stating that the TRS government took up several developmental works in the area in the last five years, he said the State government could not take up other works due to the restrictions from the Defence Ministry.
If the Central government accorded permission for the construction of the skyways, the traffic problems of the Secunderabad, especially in Cantonment Board, would be resolved, Rama Rao said.

Rama Rao, meanwhile, assured the Board members that he would request Health Minister Etela Rajender to write a letter to the Defence Ministry once again, requesting it to hand over the Defence Hospital to the State government.

He also said that the Municipal Administration has plans to construct lay diversion pipelines to prevent the flow of drainage water into Ramanna Kunta. The plans were prepared with an estimated cost of Rs 2.5 crore, Rama Rao said and added that the State government may accord permission for the same in a day or two.

