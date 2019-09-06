Home States Telangana

GHMC gives Rs 17 cr to people for parting with lands for construction of flyover

Rammohan, along with Uppal MLA Subash Reddy, handed over `17 crore cheques to the affected persons under road widening.

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has handed over cheques worth Rs 17 crore while acquiring land for the construction of proposed the elevated corridor (flyover) from Uppal Road towards Warangal. According to Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, the road is to be widened to 150 ft to construct the elevated corridor, which will be a part of the signal-free travelling system under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) project. 

Rammohan, along with Uppal MLA Subash Reddy, handed over Rs 17 crore cheques to the affected persons under road widening. This is in addition to Rs 31 crore the GHMC had already paid as compensation to other affected parties. Of the 257 properties required, around 84 properties are to be acquired and so far 33 properties have already been demolished. Seven religious structures and six government properties will also be affected by this project.

There is a proposal to construct a road along Musi River from Ali Cafe, Amberpet to Uppal Metro Station as an alternative route to ease the traffic. Meanwhile, Subash Reddy said as a large number of development activities are taking place in Uppal constituency, special budget should be allocated to provide better amenities in the area. Corporator A Hanumauth Reddy and Chief City Planner S Devender Reddy also participated in the programme.

Musical water fountain to be set up at Miralam Tank park

The GHMC will set up a musical water fountain in Miralam Tank park at an estimated cost of Rs 2.90 crore. A decision to this effect was taken during a GHMC Standing Committee meeting held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Hyderabad Mayor. The meeting also approved a plan to instal LED lights on Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 5.10 crore. The other key proposals approved during the meeting included the installation of rooftop solar power equipment at the GHMC offices to generate 941 KW power by entering into an MoU with the Renewable Energy Development Corporation. It has also decided to install plastic bottle shredding machines at different parts

