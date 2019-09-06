Home States Telangana

Industries body to train 5000 Telangana government school teachers in basic IT skills

The training will initially start in Hyderabad and eventually expand to Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and other places, the CII said in a press release.

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana chapter entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School Education department, to train 5000 government teachers in basic IT skills across the state, the industry body said on Friday.

The project would be implemented in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services and CII member companies where about 500 corporate volunteers would be involved in implementing it.

Appreciating the efforts of TCS and CII member companies, B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Department of Education, said the CSR portal recently launched by the Department was receiving good response, adding he wished to collaborate with many more corporates in future to address the needs of government schools.

V Rajanna, Past Chairman, CII Telangana and Senior Vice President and Regional Head AP and Telangana, India, TCS said CII member companies and TCS were committed to bringing in positive change in the education system, adding this was the first and important step of training teachers on basic computing skills.

