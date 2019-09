KTR flags off Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra from Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao flagged off the Sri Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet here on Thursday. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Chairman of the Telangana State Minorities Commission Mohd. Qamaruddin, Advisor to State government on Minority Affairs AK Khan were among those present on the occasion. The Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra Organising Committee members presented a Siropa (robe of honour) and Kirpan (sword) to the visiting dignitaries. KTR flagged off the Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra from Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Sri Guru Nanak Prakash Yatra had started on June 2 from Sri Gurudwara Nanak Jhira Bidar in Karnataka and travelled various parts of the country covering major cities, towns and state capitals and reached Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

A Nagar Keertan was also taken out from Gurudwara Saheb Ameerpet and reached Central Gurudwara Saheb Gowliguda. A mass congregation will be held at Puratan Gurudwara Saheb Asha Singh Bagh, Sikh Chavani from 11 am on Friday in which noted Ragi Jathas will render Shabad Kirtans. On Saturday, the yatra will start from Gurudwara Saheb Baram Bala Sikh Chavani at 7.30 am.