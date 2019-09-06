Home States Telangana

Riled up over ryot’s death, Congress blames TRS

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the farmer’s death was caused by the government’s inability to make urea available for ryots.

Published: 06th September 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Telangana Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Pointing fingers at the State government for the death of Ch Yellaiah, a farmer who collapsed while waiting in line for his urea bags in Siddipet on Thursday, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should hang his head in shame for failing the farmers of his own district.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the farmer’s death was caused by the government’s inability to make urea available for ryots. “TRS government is not farsighted. Farmers are facing hardships due to the government’s mismanagement in urea supply,” he alleged. He said that the State was reeling under a major agriculture crisis. “Farmers are burdened by the government as it has not waived off crop loans and released funds under Rythu Bandhu. Banks are not sanctioning fresh loans to farmers now,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of the deceased farmer. The MP said that the farmers died purely due to the inefficiency of the government. Describing TRS government as anti-farmer, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Mallu Ravi said that though Congress had been alerting the government about shortage of urea, the latter failed to take adequate measures to prevent this. “Our PCC chief wrote a letter to the chief minister urging him to stock up urea. The government did nothing,” he alleged.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao also alleged that the short supply of urea caused by the inaction of the agriculture department. “The party strongly condemns KCR government’s failure in planning ahead of an important crop season,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CM KCR Telangana government telangana farmer death Congress Legislative Party Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy TRS government KCR government
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp