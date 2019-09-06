Riled up over ryot’s death, Congress blames TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing fingers at the State government for the death of Ch Yellaiah, a farmer who collapsed while waiting in line for his urea bags in Siddipet on Thursday, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should hang his head in shame for failing the farmers of his own district.

Bhatti Vikramarka said that the farmer’s death was caused by the government’s inability to make urea available for ryots. “TRS government is not farsighted. Farmers are facing hardships due to the government’s mismanagement in urea supply,” he alleged. He said that the State was reeling under a major agriculture crisis. “Farmers are burdened by the government as it has not waived off crop loans and released funds under Rythu Bandhu. Banks are not sanctioning fresh loans to farmers now,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of the deceased farmer. The MP said that the farmers died purely due to the inefficiency of the government. Describing TRS government as anti-farmer, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Mallu Ravi said that though Congress had been alerting the government about shortage of urea, the latter failed to take adequate measures to prevent this. “Our PCC chief wrote a letter to the chief minister urging him to stock up urea. The government did nothing,” he alleged.

BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao also alleged that the short supply of urea caused by the inaction of the agriculture department. “The party strongly condemns KCR government’s failure in planning ahead of an important crop season,” he added.