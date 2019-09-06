Home States Telangana

Siddipet man, son die after eating poison-laced birthday cake

Published: 06th September 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a tragic incident, a middle-aged man and his son died while undergoing treatment at the Siddipet Government Hospital, after eating a cake laced with poison. The deceased have been identified as Istarigalli Ravi, 38, and his son Ramcharan, 9, from Inapur village of Komaravelli Mandal. According to Komaravelli Inspector L Raghu, Ravi had attended the funeral of a relative on Wednesday, where he met one B Srinivas who was reportedly related to him.

The duo had a longstanding dispute over the ownership of a piece of land. Ravi, while speaking to Srinivas, casually mentioned to him that his son’s birthday celebrations were being held at his house later in the evening. Interestingly, Srinivas told him that he would send a cake to his son. Thinking that Srinivas wanted to bury the hatchet and have cordial relations with him from now on, Ravi replied that he would be glad to receive a cake from him.

On Wednesday night, Ravi, his wife Bhagyalaxmi, daughter Poojitha and son Ramcharan celebrated the boy’s birthday with the cake Srinivas had sent. Late in the night, however, Ravi and his son Ramcharan fell ill. The other two also started to feel unwell soon, and they were all rushed to the government hospital. Ravi and his son Ramcharan died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The condition of Ravi’s wife Bhagyalaxmi (35) and daughter Poojitha (12) is critical at the moment. The inspector said that a case was registered against B Srinivas, based on the statement given by Ravi’s wife Bhagyalaxmi. She had reportedly expressed doubt that Srinivas could have poisoned the cake. Bhagyalaxmi said that there were differences between them and Srinivas for a very long time. The post-mortem of the bodies were conducted at the Siddipet government hospital.

