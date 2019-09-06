Telangana LPG dealers, petrol pumps get lifetime licence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Thursday gave exemption to LPG, kerosene and petrol bunks from renewing their licences every year. As part of the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) initiative, the State government took decided to give a ‘One Time Licence’ to the dealers. It will be valid for life and need no renewal at the end of every year.

LPG, kerosene and petrol pump dealers till now had to renew their licences every year or every three years. LPG, Kerosene Dealers and Petrol Dealers Association made requests to the government to give exemption on this policy and issue One Time Licence.

As per orders, Civil Supplies Department examined the option of One Time License and stated that there will be no problem by issuing a one-time licence. CM KCR also gave his nod. The Centre also concurred with the proposal of TS government. CSD issued GO No. 15 and will be applicable to 2,553 petrol bunks, 723 LPG dealers and 900 kerosene dealers.