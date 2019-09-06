Website on Bhadrachalam temple to be ready soon for devotees

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A special website on Bhadrachalam temple would be made available to devotees in a week with complete information. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy launched websites of main temples in the State recently of which Bhadrachalam temple was also included but due to certain technical problems it was not made available to the devotees.

The temple officials are working on the website and expressed confidence that it would be ready within a week with full information. Lord Rama has crores of devotees across the world and all are waiting for the special website. The website will have information on the pujas, important festivals like Sriramanavami and Mukkoti Ekadasi performed at the temple. If one clicks on the website complete information of the temple and tourism spots surrounding it. At present, the temple income is `40 crore per year and expenditure is also same and there are no savings from regular income.

The officials are of the view that the special website would garner more income to the temple as many more devotees may visit the temple after seeing the website. Temple executive officer Talluri Ramesh Babu told Express, “We are providing all information including accommodation, pujas, festivals and other tourist spots in the website’’.