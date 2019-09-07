BJP MPs file affidavits in Telangana High Court 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MPs Dharmapuri Arvind from Nizamabad constituency and Soyam Babu Rao from Adilabad segment have filed separate affidavits before the TS HC complaining that the municipal authorities have not informed them about the draft proposal to divide/re-divide the municipalities into wards for taking their views and suggestions.

As per Rule 7 of the TS Municipalities (a division of municipalities into wards) Rules, 2019, the municipal commissioner concerned should inform the said issue to the local MPs and MLAs requesting their views and suggestions within the stipulated period, they noted.

The two MPs have filed the affidavits in the PIL filed earlier by advocate K Anjukumar Reddy from Nirmal district, seeking stay on issuance of notification to conduct municipal elections in the state and to re-conduct entire pre-poll exercise in the manner as prescribed under rules. The MPs, in their affidavits, submitted stated that they have not received any notice with regard to the said proposal.

It may be recalled that earlier three MPs — Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Bandi Sanjay and A Revanth Reddy — have also filed similar affidavits in said PIL. The matter will come up for hearing on September 9.