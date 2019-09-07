Home States Telangana

Court proceedings come to a standstill in Telangana HC as advocates continue stir

The court proceedings in the Andhra Pradesh High Court also came to a standstill as the lawyers have abstained from court work in solidarity with their counterparts in TS HC.

Advocates protest on the Telangana High Court premises, against the transfer of Justice PV Sanjay Kumar on Friday (Photo| EPS, vinay madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing protests by the members of Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association against transfer of Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, senior-most judge after the chief justice, to Punjab and Haryana High Court, has entered the fourth day on Friday and the case hearing proceedings almost came to a standstill due to the protesting advocates abstaining from court work.

Meanwhile, the TS High Court Advocates’ Association has called for a meeting with its members on Saturday to discuss the future course of action on the issue. During its extraordinary general body meeting on Sept 3, the association has passed a resolution calling upon members to abstain from court work till Sept 7.
Association president T Surya Karan Reddy would brief members about Thursday’s meeting of senior advocates’ delegation with CJI Ranjan Gogoi and other authorities concerned in New Delhi.

On the other hand, a section of High Court advocates, including former assistant solicitor general Ponnam Ashok Goud, have strongly opposed boycott call given by the association on the issue. They released a note calling upon the protesting lawyers not to disrupt the court proceedings and to co-operate by attending courts forthwith in the interest of litigants and others. Later, some advocates, including S Janardhan Goud, KV Rama Rao, Jagan and K Sharada, met CJ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan in his chambers and urged the latter to take steps for the functioning of the courts. Considering their plea, the CJ is learnt to have directed the registrar general to provide security near the court halls.

