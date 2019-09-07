Expert committee lauds Telangana startup model

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The UK Sinha Expert Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, constituted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said in its report that Telangana adopted an innovative model for startups, which may be assessed for possible replication in other States.

In the wake of Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari’s statement that the Central government would implement the recommendations of the panel in the next 15 days, the contents of the report assume importance. The expert committee headed by UK Sinha, the former chairman of SEBI, submitted its report in June this year. The report lauds the Telangana government’s initiatives to encourage startups.

In its recommendations, the committee stated: “The major reason for the migration of startups to other countries is because of the better enabling environment such as tax concessions, well-developed infrastructure, ease of doing business, exit policy, etc. Hence, ... financial incentives and excellent infrastructure facilities must be deployed to retain successful Indian startups and to lure the best talent from across the world to start businesses in India. Telangana has adopted an innovative model for a startup which may be assessed for possible replication in other States”.

The committee observed that the State’s innovation policy is based around five broad pillars: develop physical infrastructure and programme management capabilities; focus on creating sustainable funding models; develop human capital by creating the right environment and support systems; proactive engagement with industry to continuously promote and identify innovation; and encourage startups in the rural and social enterprise space by providing additional incentives. Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan expressed his happiness over the acclamation for Telangana startup model.