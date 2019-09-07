ISB, Russian biz school sign cooperation agreement

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian School of Business (ISB) and Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO signed a Cooperation Agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest of the occasion.

The agreement was signed by the Dean of ISB Professor Rajendra Srivastava and President of Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO Andrey Sharonov. The agreement builds upon the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) previously signed between the two schools in India.

ISB and SKOLKOVO Business School have jointly agreed to develop educational modules for executive training and other programmes in the area of business education, with particular focus on leading companies in India, Russia and other countries. They also intend to exchange faculty to conduct joint academic research.