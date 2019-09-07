Home States Telangana

Official sees no wrong in KCR’s images on Yadadri temple wall

The renovation of the temple is being done under the supervision of chief sthapathi Ananda Sai.

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists trying to climb the gopuram of Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple on Friday to protest against the engravings of KCR (left top) and other symbols on mandapam walls | Express photo

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/HYDERABAD: The presence of images of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS election symbol car, symbolic representation of various welfare schemes of the TRS government on the pillars of Ashtabhuji Mandapam at Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple which is under renovation has sparked off an ugly controversy with Opposition parties slamming KCR for his audacity in having his image chiselled on the temple walls.

The walls also have the edicts of various phases of Telangana history, Telangana’s official bird Indian roller, animal deer and the logo of the State government which has the image of Charminar in it. As the news spread like wildfire, the opposition parties pounced on KCR even as Viswa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal activists tried to storm the temple but the police foiled their attempts. It became known on Friday morning that the walls of the mandapam of the temple had KCR’s image and TRS’ election symbol along with images of architectural traditions of the yore, the coins that were in used then and the agriculture practices in vogue. The walls also had the pictorial representation of KCR’s kits, Telangana government’s logo, the flagship programme of Haritha Haram, that of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime ministers Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The renovation of the temple is being done under the supervision of chief sthapathi Ananda Sai.

Later in the evening, speaking to media persons, Yadagirgutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) special officer G Kishan Rao denied that KCR’s image was chiselled out on instructions from him (CM)). “No one tells the sculptor what he should chisel out. The sculptor who had etched KCR’s image gave it in writing to us that he did so on his own because to him KCR appeared like God as the noble work was commissioned by him,” Kishan Rao said and added that if KCR’s image is found to be objectionable, it could always be removed.  In fact, on several temples, the sculptors had their parents images also sculpted as in Ahobilam.

Referring to the images of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, Kishan Rao said the intention was to preserve to posterity the social, economic and political situation at the time of the construction of the temple.

He also did not attach much importance to the presence of the car image. “It only represented the mode of transport in the present day. KCR’s image was not intended to promote him,” he said. He wanted to know if that was true why would there be symbols of lotus and bicycle (which represent opposition parties) on Yadadri temple walls.

The revelation that KCR had his image chiselled out on black granite spread like a conflagration with political parties going for KCR’s scalp.  BJP MLA T Raja Singh said that he would visit Yadadri on Saturday to register his protest.  Meanwhile,  Congress and BJP leaders staged a sit-in outside the temple and wanted to know if the images were chiselled on the instructions of KCR.

“Chiselling images of leaders on the wall of the temple is wrong,”  Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said adding that politics has no place in temples.  BJP State president K Laxman said a temple-like Yadadri cannot have images of leaders belonging to other faiths and this would hurt the sentiments of devout Hindus.

