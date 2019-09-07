Special CBI Court at Hyderabad to hear Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plea on September 20

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Special CBI Court at Hyderabad on Friday posted to September 20 to hear the petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from appearance before the court and to allow his lawyer Ashok Reddy to appear on his behalf during the hearings of the alleged illegal assets case.

Other accused persons also appeared before the court. The Court adjourned the case hearing to September 20 in view of the ongoing protests by the advocates' community across the State.

Illegal mining case

As for the illegal mining case, former Karnataka minister and mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy appeared before the Special CBI Court on Friday. The CBI filed a memo stating that the investigation was almost completed. Court posted a matter to September 11.