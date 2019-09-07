Telangana government issues Rs 333 crore budget release order for discoms

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Friday issued Budget release order for Rs 333.13 crore in favour of Telangana Power Distribution Companies towards tariff subsidy for September 2019. The administrative sanction was accorded for an amount of Rs 415.35 crore to TS Transco towards meeting the expenditure for tariff subsidy for the duraion of April to August 2019.

The administrative sanction was also accorded for an amount of Rs 82.22 crore to TSSPDCL towards reimbursement of balance incentive allowed to spinning mills’ services in TSSPDCL for April 2018 to March 2019 period.