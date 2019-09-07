Telangana government to give new lease of life to Ramanna Kunta lake

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The long-standing plan to construct a diversion pipeline to prevent the flow of drainage water into Ramanna Kunta lake in Bowenpally was passed by the State government on Friday. In the move which will provide relief to over 1,000 families residing in and around the lake, the government on Friday sanctioned Rs 80 lakh to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMW&SB) to take up the work in the first phase.

Later, another Rs 1.7 crore will be sanctioned by the State government to take up beautification work at the lake, said SCB officials.

To kickstart the construction, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has directed the Metropolitan Commissioner to take up the work, and for this, the funds will be released by the HMDA, said the officials. Talking about the development, SCB Vice-president J Ramakrishna said, “The work on diverting the sewage will soon get started. Once the tender is allotted, construction will be done in a month.”