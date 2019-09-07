Home States Telangana

Telangana government to give new lease of life to Ramanna Kunta lake

To kickstart the construction, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has directed the Metropolitan Commissioner to take up the work.

Published: 07th September 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The long-standing plan to construct a diversion pipeline to prevent the flow of drainage water into Ramanna Kunta lake in Bowenpally was passed by the State government on Friday.  In the move which will provide relief to over 1,000 families residing in and around the lake, the government on Friday sanctioned Rs 80 lakh to Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMW&SB) to take up the work in the first phase.

Later, another Rs 1.7 crore will be sanctioned by the State government to take up beautification work at the lake, said SCB officials.

To kickstart the construction, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has directed the Metropolitan Commissioner to take up the work, and for this, the funds will be released by the HMDA, said the officials. Talking about the development, SCB Vice-president J Ramakrishna said, “The work on diverting the sewage will soon get started. Once the tender is allotted, construction will be done in a month.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board Ramanna Kunta lake Bowenpally
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp