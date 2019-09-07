Thanks to rains, Jurala gets 1.75 lakh cusecs water

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Due to heavy rains in the ghat areas of Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in the neighbouring Maharashtra, Bhima and Krishna rivers are rising again.

Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka received inflows of around 61,000 to 1,68,000 cusecs respectively on Friday and in order to maintain flood cushion, around 1.75 lakh cusecs of waters were being released from the two dams. Level of Almatti dam has fallen from 519.20 metres on Thursday to 518.75 metres on Friday morning.

Hidkal dam on Ghataprabha river and Renukasagar dam on Malaprabha were also received increased inflows, according to an advisory issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC). All these rivers will be contributing to the inflows into Jurala project in Telangana which is likely to get an inflow of around 1.75 lakh cusecs by Saturday morning. Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar Project, KLRS Pulichintala project and Prakasam barrage are also likely to get increased inflows during the next three to five days. The CWC has asked officials concerned to maintain maximum vigil.