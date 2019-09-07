Three day expo on 150 years of first postage stamp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exactly 150 years ago, the first postage stamp of the erstwhile Hyderabad State was issued. On Friday, to celebrate this occasion, an exhibition was organised by the Hyderabad Philately and Hobbies Society. The three-day exhibition has samples of the first postage stamp which was issued on September 8, 1869 and was in use for six years.

The stamp was produced in London, with its lines engraved by one, Rapkin. The plate of the stamps which could print 160 at a go, was produced by Nission and Parker in London. Historians opine that Hyderabad State’s stamps were more sophisticated than those produced by other princely States.