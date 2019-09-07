Home States Telangana

TSCHE to update curriculum to attract foreign students, meet future needs

Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy said exchanges between UK and State varsities were welcome but henceforth, they would not be governed by usual MoUs.

Published: 07th September 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming with Education Minister G Jagadhish Reddy in Hyderabad on Friday | Satha Keerthi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy said exchanges between UK and State varsities were welcome but henceforth, they would not be governed by usual MoUs. Future interactions, he said, would target varsities, identify their core competencies and thrust areas and accordingly work with them.

“Officials from as many as 16 UK universities met and interacted with their counterparts from Telangana. They discussed employment scenarios, student exchange programmes, signed MOUs, and exchanged ideas on intermediate, technical and higher education,” said Reddy, after an interaction with the UK delegation on Friday. The delegation is visiting the country as part of the British Council bilateral programme UKIERI (UK-India Research Initiative).

At the conclave — named “Internationalisation of Higher Education in Mobility, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship” — the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said while gross enrolment ratio in Telangana was way above the national average, the focus is now on quality of education over accessibility. According to data with the British Council, of the 21,000 Indian students currently studying in UK, a considerable number them are from the two Telugu states. Telangana, in a bid to attract more foreign students, has decided to be a part of the Study in India Programme,

“We also want foreign students to participate in events at business schools, those involving social sciences, in hackathons and so forth to foster increased student exchange programmes. Further, the Telangana Startup Yatra will be conducted in association with the University of Sussex where students from both sides will get an opportunity to showcase their creativity and entrepreneurial capacity,” said V Venkatramana, Vice-Chairman of TSCHE.

Besides attracting foreign students, TSCHE is also keen on improving educational standards in existing higher institutions.The focus will be on cutting edge research, aligning it with societal needs and market conditions; according permissions to programmes in new technologies in areas such as mining, textile, pharmacy, automobile, civil engineering, construction technology; focus on manufacturing technologies, particularly the emerging technologies such as 3D manufacturing technology at UG/PG level and reintroduction of part-time courses in technical institutions in consultation with the AICTE.

Looking to the future
TSCHE aims to prepare students and institutions for the future. It will develop a curriculum in the following disciplines
Mining and minerals engineering
Materials science and engineering.
Nuclear engineering
Aerospace Space Defence
Electrical application engineering
Control System Engineering with skills in Instrumentation
Risk management

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Jagdish Reddy UK universities British Council bilateral programme UKIERI Telangana State Council of Higher Education
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp