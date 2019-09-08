CCTV footage turns vital in conviction of Warangal rape accused

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Footage from CC cameras have often proved an important tool in fighting crime. The death sentencing of Polepaka Praveen in the rape and murder of a nine-month old infant in Warangal, have proved that CC camera footages can also play a crucial role in conviction of a guilty.

N Raju, a resident of Warangal, where the gruesome incident occurred, had installed four CC cameras at his residence in January 2019, a little more than five months before the incident occurred in June. The footage recorded in the cameras showed a man proceeding with a baby on his shoulder. This CC camera footage became a key evidence in the conviction of Naveen, along with other oral, documentary and the scientific evidences produced by the investigating officer (IO).

Immediately after the incident, the footage was recovered and was sent to Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) for inspection. The TSFSL, in its report to the court, said that the CC footage submitted was continuous, without any edit, and the visible facial features of the person present in the footage appears to be similar to those of the person present in specimen photographs.

The court noted the footage as “..a very important and excellent piece of evidence and that it satisfied all the requirements with regard to the proof of electronic evidence.” In fact, the court even appreciated Raju and said, “This court owes a lot to N Raju, for providing an impeccable evidence recorded from CC camera arranged at his house.”

‘CCTVs must to curb crimes in all places’

The court stressed that CC cameras should be widely installed, not just in cities but also in small towns and major villages, to curb criminal activities. The court also recommended that it is also important to encourage subjects/citizens arrange CC cameras by providing subsidies for the purchase of the equipment.

The court observed, “In this regard, this court is tempted to observe that as it is one of the prime duties of the State to maintain law and order, it is high time to arrange as many CC cameras as possible.”