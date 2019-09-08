Giriraj Singh all praise for Telangana's efforts in animal husbandry

By Express News Service

Union Animal Husbandry Minister Giriraj Singh was all praise for Telangana. At a review meeting with his Telangana counterpart Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Hyderabad on Saturday, Singh praised the State government’s programmes in animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development.

“Telangana is moving towards exporting meat and fish. The State government’s efforts in this direction are wonderful,” said the Union minister.

Singh suggested that the State government to utilise latest technology to boost fish production.He also inspected mobile veterinary clinics and subsidised vehicles distributed to the fishermen by the State government. The Union minister was appreciative of the State Animal Husbandry department’s initiative to run mobile veterinary clinics.Also, Srinivas Yadav informed the Union Minister that the State government had implemented several schemes that encouraged traditional caste-based occupations.