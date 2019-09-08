Godavari set to touch first warning level

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Due to heavy rains in its upper catchment, Godavari at Bhadhrachalam rose to 41.9 feet on Saturday. Officials said waters would touch the first warning level of 43 feet by end of the day.Around a month ago, the waters had breached the second warning level at 48 feet. Collector Rajat Kumar Saini instructed officials to prepare for possible rescue efforts. He instructed them to evacuate people living in low lying areas in district. Fishermen were warned against going into river. Farmers were asked to not leave their cattle untethered as animals were at risk of being washed away.