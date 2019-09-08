Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association end protest, to resume work on Monday

At a meeting chaired by association president T Surya Karan Reddy, the members unanimously resolved to call off the protest.

Published: 08th September 2019 08:36 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association on Saturday decided to call off its five-day protest against the transfer of Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, the senior-most judge after the chief justice, as judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The advocates decided to resume work from Monday as they opined that the subject issue was canvassed before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and continuation of the protest was not warranted.

At a meeting chaired by association president T Surya Karan Reddy, the members unanimously resolved to call off the protest.On September 3, the association unanimously resolved to abstain from court work till September 7, and resolved to meet the CJI with a delegation of senior advocates and the executive committee.

Comments

