Dengue outbreak: IMA Telangana asks citizens not to panic, offers help to government

The IMA-Telangana also extended help to the State government in handling the burden of viral fever patients in government hospitals.

Dengue patients admitted to the Gandhi Hospital | Vinay Madapuu

HYDERABAD: As the State reels under a dengue outbreak, the Telangana chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA), on Saturday, said that situation was not as bad it seemed and that there was no need to panic.

The IMA-Telangana also extended help to the State government in handling the burden of viral fever patients in government hospitals. It said that if the government needed more manpower, the medical association’s member doctors was willing to volunteer in government hospitals.

IMA Telangana honorary secretary, DR Sanjeev Singh Yadav said: “The situation of dengue outbreak in the State is not so bad that people should panic. Although the number of cases seem to be on the higher side than what they usually are during this season every year, the number of deaths due to dengue are very low in comparison to the number of dengue cases being reported. Moreover, most of the dengue cases are being successfully cured before the patient’s health condition becomes critical with blood platelets falling below fifty to forty thousand. There is lot of panic among the public regarding dengue despite the fact that most of the viral fevers are just fevers and not cases of dengue.”

Dr Yadav, further, said: “If the GHMC had acted swiftly on clearing stagnated water after the rains, not leaving much scope for dengue mosquitoes to breed, the issue would not have reached this level.”

