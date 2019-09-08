Home States Telangana

Kaleshwaram water finally reaches Nizamabad

TRS activists, farmers and the denizens welcomed the arrival of the water by organising poojas and dropping flowers into the canal at several places in the district.  

Published: 08th September 2019 08:16 AM

Water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project reached the flood flow canal of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) on Saturday and will reach the project site soon | Express

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) which was released into the flood flow canal of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) through the reverse pumping system finally entered Nizamabad district on Saturday.

The release of the water from KLIP was part of the State government’s decision to revive the SRSP.The State government even designed a rejuvenation scheme to carry out the same. As a result of this, water from Kaleshwaram, finally reached the Rajeshwar Rao Pet pump house on Friday night.The water was released into the flood flow canal of the SRSP, situated in Pocahampad village under Mendora mandal of Nizamabad district, through four pumps.

After observing the water in the canal, people performed special poojas at Kammarpally, Morthad, Vennel (B) and several other villages and celebrated the arrival.We had been fighting for water for several years, the natives said and expressed hope that the KLIS water would finally help them find solution to the water-related issues.   

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the pumping of water from Rajeswar Rao Peta has been stopped due to technical reasons. However, the officials have already begun works to restore pumping. On the other hand, the SRSP officials are not sure when the water would finally reach the project, but is expected to reach the site soon.

