Home States Telangana

KCR bids farewell to outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan

Governor Narasimhan like an elder brother, painful moment for me, says chief minister

Published: 08th September 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Governor ESL Narasimhan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in a sombre mood as they bid farewell. The governor couple boards their plane at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hosted a farewell party for outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. The lunch served to Narasimhan, his wife and the rest of the guests was vegetarian — none of the items had onion or garlic. Afterwards, Rao personally saw the couple off at the Begumpet airport. Narasimhan left for Chennai, where he has decided to stay for now.

Rao said he would respect new Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan just as he had respected outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan all these years. Rao said he would continue to protect the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. During the farewell, both Narasimhan and Chandrasekhar Rao shared their memories, accumulated over a period of nine years. The chief minister said it was “a painful moment” for him and that he would miss Narasimhan’s services as governor.

“When the Telangana statehood movement was at its peak, Narasimhan, a former IPS officer, came as the Governor. Some had feared that he was appointed only to crush the movement. I met him around the same time. As a former Intelligence Bureau chief and with his vast experience, I had expressed confidence that he would send correct reports about the Telangana movement and on the people’s demands,” the chief minister said.

Rao said Narasimhan was like an elder brother to him. “I have lost both my parents. I do not have an elder brother. I wanted to seek the blessing of elders before beginning Yadadri renovation work. For me, the Governor couple are like elders. So, like the younger brother, I started the work only after I touched their feet and sought their blessings,” he said.

In reply, an emotional Narasimhan said, “Respecting elders; exhibiting humanity when someone is in distress; and faithfulness. These are the qualities I found in KCR. When I came here as governor during the Telanagana movement, he (KCR), as its leader, said he would always cooperate with me. He stood by his word. He kept his faith. Mutual faith has always been there between us.”

“There is humanity in several schemes brought in by KCR. Under his leadership Bangaru Telangana can be realised,” Narasimhan said.

New Guv to take charge today
New Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will assume charge at Raj Bhavan on Sunday at 11 am. She will be the second Governor of Telangana. She is a doctor by profession. Until a few days ago, she was president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit. She hails from Nagercoil

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ESL Narasimhan K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp