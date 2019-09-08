Laxman pays visit to Yadadri, slams Telangana government

By Express News Service

YADADRI BHUVANAGIRI: Tension prevailed at Yadadri after BJP State unit president K Laxman’s supporters were stopped by police from travelling to the shrine on top of the hill. Laxman had reached there as part of a rally from Raigiri to protest against the images of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS party symbols being carved on the temple’s pillars.

Laxman demanded that his supporters be allowed up the hill, but the police did not allow it. After a heated argument, the supporters were moved to the police station.Laxman ultimately went to the temple on his own and offered prayers to the deity. Speaking to the media, he slammed the police for not allowing his supporters travel to the shrine.

Attacking the chief minister, he condemned the symbols carved on the temple’s pillars. “KCR wants to glorify his family’s history over Yadadri’s. Why is there a carving of a car (TRS’ official election symbol) on a temple’s pillar? Why there another with the image of Charminar?” he asked.

In a separate visit, Goshamahal MLA also attacked the chief minister. “Is KCR developing the temple with government funds with his own money?” he asked. He warned that if the images are not erased within a week, he would organise protests against the government.