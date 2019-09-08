Nama reiterates KLIS national status demand

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Saturday demanded the Central government to provide national status to the Kaleshwaram project soon. Speaking to media persons here, Nama observed that Kaleshwaram is one of the most prestigious projects in the country and that it should be awarded National status.

The TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha also demanded the Union government to immediately release necessary funds to the State for the completion of various projects.

He also requested the Opposition to keep it political differences aside and appealed them to come forward and fight for the State to get required funds for its development.