Home States Telangana

Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud hold meeting to discuss irrigation projects

Drinking water would be supplied to Narsingayapalli, Achyutapuram and Rajanagaram villages by filling the Tadiparthi tank with Buddharam left canal water.

Published: 08th September 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy (File Picture |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud and several peoples’ representatives from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district met at Hyderabad on Saturday to take stock of the irrigation projects in the region.

Claiming that the previous governments of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had committed several mistakes, causing major defects in the projects, they said they would rectify all of them soon and ensure that the people get benefitted.

“Once the mistakes are rectified, the State government will be able to provide water to all farmlands in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district,” said Niranjan Reddy.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, claimed that Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation canal was designed to irrigate only 1.8 lakh acres. “But the ayacut it is supposed to cater to is 3 lakh acres. This is why we are planning to link Edula resrevoir to Manapuram via Buddharam,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy recalled that the Telangana government had requested its Karnataka counterpart to release water for the region this summer. “We do want such a situation to repeat again. To supplement Jurala, water will be diverted from Karivena reservoir to Sangambanda. From Sangambanda, it will be diverted to Jurala,” he explained.

Both the leaders also proposed to construct a Karnetanda lift, which will provide drinking water to as many as 15 Tribal hamlets under Ghanapuram mandal. The meeting also resolved to take up Markandeya lift project to provide water to villages in Bijinepalli mandal, which were not covered under Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Drinking water would be supplied to Narsingayapalli, Achyutapuram and Rajanagaram villages by filling the Tadiparthi tank with Buddharam left canal water. The construction of canal works would also be taken up, the meeting observed. MPs P Ramulu, Manne Srinivas Reddy and MLAs from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district attended the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Singireddy Niranjan Reddy Srinivas Goud
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp