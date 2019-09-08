Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud hold meeting to discuss irrigation projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy and V Srinivas Goud and several peoples’ representatives from erstwhile Mahabubnagar district met at Hyderabad on Saturday to take stock of the irrigation projects in the region.

Claiming that the previous governments of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh had committed several mistakes, causing major defects in the projects, they said they would rectify all of them soon and ensure that the people get benefitted.

“Once the mistakes are rectified, the State government will be able to provide water to all farmlands in erstwhile Mahbubnagar district,” said Niranjan Reddy.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, claimed that Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation canal was designed to irrigate only 1.8 lakh acres. “But the ayacut it is supposed to cater to is 3 lakh acres. This is why we are planning to link Edula resrevoir to Manapuram via Buddharam,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy recalled that the Telangana government had requested its Karnataka counterpart to release water for the region this summer. “We do want such a situation to repeat again. To supplement Jurala, water will be diverted from Karivena reservoir to Sangambanda. From Sangambanda, it will be diverted to Jurala,” he explained.

Both the leaders also proposed to construct a Karnetanda lift, which will provide drinking water to as many as 15 Tribal hamlets under Ghanapuram mandal. The meeting also resolved to take up Markandeya lift project to provide water to villages in Bijinepalli mandal, which were not covered under Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Drinking water would be supplied to Narsingayapalli, Achyutapuram and Rajanagaram villages by filling the Tadiparthi tank with Buddharam left canal water. The construction of canal works would also be taken up, the meeting observed. MPs P Ramulu, Manne Srinivas Reddy and MLAs from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district attended the meeting.