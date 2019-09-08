Home States Telangana

Officials clear encroachments near Ramappa Temple in Telangana

Encroachments were removed as UNESCO officials are to visit the temple on Sept 25 to inspect for granting the World Heritage Site tag

Ramappa Temple

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officials are set to visit Ramappa Temple on September 25 to inspect the historic monument for the World Heritage Site tag, the Heritage Telangana department, along with the Mulugu district collectorate officials, removed several illegal encroachments on the vicinity of the temple on Saturday.  

According to sources, as many as 26 temporary shops were removed by the Mulugu district officials. “These shops were erected illegally on government land, adjacent to the Ramappa temple. This has been done to beautify the area,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the shop owners who were evicted from the temple premises requested the district collector to allot them a different piece of land where they can set up a shop and run their business. “A piece of land, around 300 metres away from the current location, has been identified for this,” the official added.

Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Hyderabad Milan Kumar Chauley lauded the efforts of the Mulugu district collectorate and said: “The district collector was very cooperative. The district officials immediately removed the encroachments upon our request.”

Chauley also said that the works are going on in brisk pace and that the land for parking space has been demarcated. Meanwhile, A Dinakar Babu, director in-charge of Heritage Telangana, told Express that they are now concentrating on the beautification aspects of the area, and are currently pruning shrubs.

“We are also carrying out some electrical works now,” Babu added. The ASI and the State government have around a month to make sure that the condition of Ramappa Temple is bettered and the facilities in and around it are up to the mark.

A joint inspection of the monument has been scheduled for August 28. Officials are, as of now, concentrating on just the presentation aspects of the monument.

Constructed in 1213 AD, the famous Ramappa Temple is known for its intricate sculptural work on dance postures.

