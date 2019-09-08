Son, nephew re-inducted as Telangana CM KCR expands cabinet again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Over six months after the first cabinet expansion, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expanded his council of ministers for the second time in his second term on Sunday.

The new ministers are T. Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Gangula Kamalakar and Satyavathi Rathod.

While former ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao were almost certain to find a place in the cabinet expansion, former home minister in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh

Sabitha Indra Reddy, MLAs Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Gangula Kamalakar and MLC Satyavathi Rathod were inducted into the cabinet today evening.

Rathod is an MLC where as Ajay Kumar and Gangula Kamalakar are Khammam and Karimnagar MLAs respectively.

The ministers were sworn-in by governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Putting an end to criticism that K Chandrasekhar Rao led government had no woman minister, the Chief Minister inducted two women, one from Scheduled Tribe community, as cabinet ministers.