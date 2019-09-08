Home States Telangana

Srisailam set to reach threshold level again

On Saturday, the storage at Srisailam was 192.53 tmcft against its full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft.

Published: 08th September 2019 08:25 AM

Srisailam Dam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy inflows of around two lakh cusecs per day, Srisailam dam is expected to reach its threshold level once again during the current season itself.

After the release of water for irrigation from the Srisailam, the level at the project had depleted. But, with good inflows from Almatti and Tungabhadra projects and due to heavy rains in upstream areas, the gap in the project is going to be filled soon.

On Saturday, the storage at Srisailam was 192.53 tmcft against its full storage capacity of 215.81 tmcft. The inflows into Srisailam were  recorded at 2,24,756 cusecs and the outflows were 98,395 cusecs. As of Saturday, the storage level at Nagarjuna Sagar project is 302.91 tmcft, as against its full storage capacity of 312.05 tmcft. The inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar were recorded at 69,469 cusecs and outflows were 50,520 cusecs.

The inflows and outflows of Almatti dam stood at 1.5 lakh cusecs respectively.The Central Water Commission (CWC) advisory stated on Saturday that since a heavy rainfall warning prevails, heavy inflows are expected in the entire Krishna river.

