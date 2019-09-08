Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress to focus attack against TRS government using issue-specific panels

Telangana AICC chief RC Khuntia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Congress unit has resolved to constitute several committees that would spearhead agitations and programmes against the alleged irregularities in irrigation projects, power purchase agreements and land scams.

The TPCC core committee met on Saturday under the chairmanship of AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Khuntia said the party would take an aggressive stance so as to “expose the State government”. “Different committees would be constituted, with a focus on corruption in government, uranium mining, viral fevers, Yadadri temple and farmers’ issues,” he said.

Sources said the committee on Yadadri temple would be headed by PCC working president Jetti Kusum Kumar; Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy would head the committee on uranium mining in Nallamalla forest region; and former Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao would head a committee on the issue of viral fevers in the State. However, Hanumantha Rao reportedly told Khuntia that he wanted to be a part of the committee on uranium mining as he had already visited the place and was aware of the issue in general. The party plans to launch awareness campaigns highlighting the adverse affect of uranium mining.

VHR on dengue

Meanwhile, Hanumanthaa Rao, speaking on the rising cases of dengue, demanded the government to open blood testing centres in all mandal headquarters. “Private diagnostic  centres are charging exorbitant fees from patients. I request the government to open testing centres in all mandals  where people can get tested for free,” he said.

Jagga threatens govt with ‘Chalo Assembly’
Congress MLA Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy threatened to organise a ‘Chalo Assembly’ on Sept 17 if the government fails to provide water to Sangareddy district. There has been no water in Singur or Manjeera for nine months, he complained

