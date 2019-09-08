Telangana government should pay salaries of panchayat workers: Congress leader Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that gram panchayats were not in a position to pay salaries to sanitation and contract workers, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy has demanded that the Telangana government should take the responsibility of paying salaries to the panchayat workers immediately.

In a letter addressed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, Jeevan Reddy stated that since the panchayats were not receiving any funds they were not able to pay salaries to sanitation and contract workers.

According to him, GO MS 63 GP workers should be paid between Rs 4,000-5,000 per month, but most of them were not able to pay it due to lack of funds.

He stated that the chief minister promised to hike the salaries of sanitation and contract workers to Rs 8,500 per month a year ago , but so far nothing has been done.