Youth Congress to get new & efficient set of leaders across nation soon 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Youth Congress (AIYC) president BV Srinivas on Saturday stated that he would soon appoint efficient youth leaders to rejuvenate the party and boost the morale of the cadres across the Nation.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Saturday, Srinivas, who took charge of the party around three weeks ago, stated that he would replace all the inactive leaders with efficient persons who could infuse fresh people into the party. “We will replace all such leaders, holding various positions but have failed to strengthen the party in their respective constituencies. We want leaders who can not only boost the morale of the cadres, but also attract people towards the party,”he said.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he called both the leaders ‘liars’ and alleged that the leaders have failed to fulfil the promises they made during polls and are now fooling the people for electoral gain. The prime minister promised to provide around two crore jobs in one year. Similarly, KCR also promised to provide job to one person from each family. But both the leaders have failed to keep their promises, he said.

Coming down heavily on the Prime Minister, the youth Congress chief stated that ever since Narendra Modi took over the reins of the nation, the GDP started falling and almost all the sectors especially auto, textiles and industries have collapsed across the nation.