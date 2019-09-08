Home States Telangana

Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority to remove 'controversial' images on pillars

Special Secretary to the CM K Bhoopal Reddy told the YTDA officials that apart from images related to the god, nothing should be allowed in the temple.

Published: 08th September 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Visual from the Laxmi Narasimha temple in Yadadri, Telangana.

Visual from the Laxmi Narasimha temple in Yadadri, Telangana. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA) on Saturday decided to remove all the temple’s stone pillars bearing carvings of political leaders, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. This means that even pillars bearing carvings of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi will be removed.

“All pillars with carvings of political leaders and reflecting the contemporary times will be removed. Only images related to the god and religion will be allowed,” YTDA vice chairman and CEO G Kishan Rao told TNIE.

Special Secretary to the CM K Bhoopal Reddy told the YTDA officials that apart from images related to the god, nothing should be allowed in the temple. He expressed anger at the way illustrations of certain political leaders and party symbols were carved.

The decision comes close on the heels of protests by various political parties and right-wing groups, following reports regarding pillars in the temple bearing images of the CM’s face, the TRS party’s symbol (car), the government’s KCR Kits scheme, and insignia of the Telangana government with the Charminar in it.

YTDA officials had clarified on Friday night that sculptors of the temple have creative independence to carve images on pillars according to their will and that one of the sculptors carved pictures of the CM to convey his gratitude for sanctioning the construction of the temple.

They also pointed out that carving images on pillars in temples reflecting the contemporary times is an age-old tradition. As a result, some pillars had images of a car, cycle, scooter, rickshaw, and even a group of children playing cricket. However all these images will now be removed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp