62 per cent of KCR’s ministers from forward caste

HYDERABAD: The newly-expanded 18-member Cabinet of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is a Reddy-heavy one as there are six reddys in it now. P Sabita Indra Reddy, though she was taken in women’s quote, by virtue of her caste, she has taken the number of Reddys from five to six after her induction into the Cabinet on Sunday. The Reddys who are already in the Cabinet are Ch Malla Reddy, A Indrakaran Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and Vemula Prashath Reddy.

Reddys thus constitute one-third of the 11 forward castes members of the Cabinet. The other forward caste members are: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao and Errabilli Dayakar Rao (all Velamas) while there is one Kamma in the form of P Ajay Kumar. The forward castes thus constitute 62 per cent of the Cabinet.