Congress to collect info on corruption in Telangana irrigation projects, power sector 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress, which has adopted an aggressive stand against the TRS government on the alleged irregularities in irrigation projects and power purchase agreements, on Sunday announced that it would constitute a 16-member committee under the chairmanship of TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy to collect information and documents with regard to irregularities and submit report within two months to party high command.

The committee report would be submitted to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the Centre, and if no action is initiated on the report, the party would launch a yearlong agitation exposing the corrupt practices of the State government from Mandal to State level.

Disclosing this to the media at Gandhi Bhavan here on Sunday, AICC State in-charge RC Khuntia, Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the committee members would gather information about all the irrigation projects, especially Kaleshwaram and power purchase agreements. “We will provide all information to the governor and Union government.

If both fail to take action we will launch a yearlong agitation programme to expose State government’s irregularities. Let’s see whether Duryodhan (Modi) will take action against his younger brother Dushashan (KCR) or not,” Khuntia stated.

Municipal pollsCommenting on upcoming municipal polls, Khuntia stated that the party has decided to appoint local committees to select candidates for municipal polls.

“State leadership will not interfere in the selection process of candidates. Everything will be done by the local committee,” he stated. He said an in-charge would be appointed for each municipality and these in-charges would be made accountable for the performance of the party under their jurisdiction.

The AICC State in-charge stated that the membership drive in the state would be launched on September 11 from Mahabubnagar. The State currently has over 20 lakh members and the party was planning to admit similar number of new members, he informed.

We will corner govt on core issues: Bhatti

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that his party would corner the State government on all the core issues being faced by the State, especially, irregularities in irrigation projects, power purchase agreements, shortage of urea, during the Assembly session, which is scheduled to start on Monday. Speaking to the media, he stated that the party would raise the issue of financial condition of the State, failure of the government to provide rythu bandhu scheme money, `1 lakh loan waiver implementation, construction of double bedroom houses