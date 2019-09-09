FAC files plea on breach of labour laws

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad-based Forum Against Corruption (FAC) has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at Telangana High Court against alleged irregularities in the way labour laws are being implemented in the State in terms of payment for over time, notice period, non payment of salaries etc.

Plea has dragged Accenture, Cognizant, Caspex Technologies and TS Principal Secretary and labour commissioner to the Court stating that the employees are being exploited to work for longer hours without actual payment of dues.

The group which filed the PIL noted that most of the companies in Hyderabad are not following laws and are making employees sign declarations that contradict the rules. “There are 4 things we have raised objection against and first one is the leave policy followed,” said Vijay Gopal of Forum Against Corruption.