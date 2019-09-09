Home States Telangana

KTR, Harish Rao’s followers raise slogans

Published: 09th September 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao being welcomed with tilak by Kavitha at thier house after swron in as cabinet Minister on Sunday.

T Harish Rao being welcomed with tilak by Kavitha at thier house after swron in as cabinet Minister on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even as both KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao sat side by side at Raj Bhavan and talked to each other in a jovial manner, their followers vied with one another in raising slogans in favour of their leaders. This kind of an unusual trend was witnessed for the first time in the ruling TRS during the swearing-in of new ministers on Sunday. 

When Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were arriving to the venue for the swearing-in ceremony, the followers of Harish Rao raised slogans in his favour. Later, the followers of KTR too raised slogans like “Ramanna zindabad” and “future leader is KTR”. 

With the continuous raising of slogans by the followers of KTR, the followers of Harish Rao maintained silence for some time. However, they resumed raising slogans, when Harish Rao reached the podium to take the oath. This is the first time in ruling TRS that party workers raised slogans praising KTR and Harish Rao. Meanwhile, of the six new Ministers, who were inducted into the Cabinet, Harish Rao was invited first. The second MLA to take oath was KTR. Except him all others took oath in the name of god.

