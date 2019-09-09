Home States Telangana

Plum portfolios return to KTR, but Harish Rao not as lucky

Rama Rao, when one goes by the importance of portfolios, has emerged as the most powerful minister in the Cabinet, next only to the CM.

Published: 09th September 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The interesting aspect of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet expansion was that while KT Rama Rao got back his plum portfolios of Municipal Administration, Industries and IT, the latter’s brother in law T Harish Rao had no such luck. He had to contend himself with the Finance portfolio.

Rama Rao, when one goes by the importance of portfolios, has emerged as the most powerful minister in the Cabinet, next only to the chief minister.In KCR’s first innings, KTR had earned a reputation of being very efficient in handling the key portfolios of Industries and IT, besides Municipal Administration.

He was a high-profile minister and the most sought after one, particularly after the global entrepreneur summit in 2017, attended by US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka in Hyderabad, where he became the face of the city, promoting an industrial climate necessary for investments to flow into the state. 

High-profile, yet not a key portfolio?

Then comes Harish Rao, who has been asked to take care of the finance portfolio, which appears to be a high-profile one, but, in fact, is one any minister abhors. This is because it would not entail any interface with the people.Like KTR, Harish Rao too excelled in his portfolio of Irrigation in KCR’s first innings and the commitment that he had shown in construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the flagship project of the TRS government, came in for all-round praise.

But after the TRS came to power for the second term, he was benched for nine months for inexplicable reasons though the same fate befell Rama Rao too, but he was compensated with the position of working president of the TRS.

Finance is the only department that does not have any offices anywhere in the State, except in Hyderabad. As the department releases funds allocated in the Budget for the respective departments, it does not have any interface with the people.

When K Rosaiah was finance minister, he used to say Finance is the only department which does not leave any scope for the minister to attend to any grievance of the people since he is not the boss of any department that delivers services to the people. 

If a minister holding the Finance portfolio was entrusted with another portfolio, it would be politically beneficial for that minister; but in Harish Rao’s case, no portfolio except Finance was given to him.
Sabita Indra Reddy got Education, an important portfolio, but one that brings along many headaches. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Harish Rao Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Cabinet
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp