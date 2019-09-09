Plum portfolios return to KTR, but Harish Rao not as lucky

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The interesting aspect of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet expansion was that while KT Rama Rao got back his plum portfolios of Municipal Administration, Industries and IT, the latter’s brother in law T Harish Rao had no such luck. He had to contend himself with the Finance portfolio.

Rama Rao, when one goes by the importance of portfolios, has emerged as the most powerful minister in the Cabinet, next only to the chief minister.In KCR’s first innings, KTR had earned a reputation of being very efficient in handling the key portfolios of Industries and IT, besides Municipal Administration.

He was a high-profile minister and the most sought after one, particularly after the global entrepreneur summit in 2017, attended by US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka in Hyderabad, where he became the face of the city, promoting an industrial climate necessary for investments to flow into the state.

High-profile, yet not a key portfolio?

Then comes Harish Rao, who has been asked to take care of the finance portfolio, which appears to be a high-profile one, but, in fact, is one any minister abhors. This is because it would not entail any interface with the people.Like KTR, Harish Rao too excelled in his portfolio of Irrigation in KCR’s first innings and the commitment that he had shown in construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, the flagship project of the TRS government, came in for all-round praise.

But after the TRS came to power for the second term, he was benched for nine months for inexplicable reasons though the same fate befell Rama Rao too, but he was compensated with the position of working president of the TRS.

Finance is the only department that does not have any offices anywhere in the State, except in Hyderabad. As the department releases funds allocated in the Budget for the respective departments, it does not have any interface with the people.

When K Rosaiah was finance minister, he used to say Finance is the only department which does not leave any scope for the minister to attend to any grievance of the people since he is not the boss of any department that delivers services to the people.

If a minister holding the Finance portfolio was entrusted with another portfolio, it would be politically beneficial for that minister; but in Harish Rao’s case, no portfolio except Finance was given to him.

Sabita Indra Reddy got Education, an important portfolio, but one that brings along many headaches.