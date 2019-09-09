Home States Telangana

Tamilisai takes oath as governor of Telangana

Governor’s spouse Dr P Soundararajan, her family members and several BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu also attended the swearing ceremony.

Published: 09th September 2019

Tamilisai Soundararajan taking oath as 2nd Governor of Telangana while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao looks on at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Tamilisai Soundararajan taking oath as 2nd Governor of Telangana while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao looks on at Raj Bhavan on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Tamilisai Soundararajan was sworn in as the first woman Governor of Telangana on Sunday morning. Chief justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan administrated the oath of office and secrecy to the 58-year-old Governor at a function held at Raj Bhavan, in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, ministers, higher officials and other dignitaries. On September 1, President Ramnath Kovind named Tamilisai as the second governor of Telangana. 

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao was among the first to congratulate the new governor. Himachal Pradesh governor-designate Bandaru Dattatreya, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Union minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy, former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Panneer Selvam, the entire state cabinet, chief secretary SK Joshi.

DGP M Mahender Reddy, Congress MP A Revanth Reddy and several leaders of TRS and BJP were present on the occasion. Governor’s spouse Dr P Soundararajan, her family members and several BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu also attended the swearing ceremony.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was BJP Tamil Nadu chief, is the second Governor of Telangana. She succeeded ESL Narasimhan, who was governor of two Telugu states - Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Earlier, Tamilisai Soundararajan was welcomed by Chief Minister, his cabinet colleagues and senior officials at Shamshabad airport on her arrival from Chennai.

