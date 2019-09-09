Home States Telangana

Telangana government failed miserably over urea issue, alleges Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy stated that the Centre had allocated urea more than the actual requirement of the Telangana.

Published: 09th September 2019 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

An old man greets Kishan Reddy, Minister of Home Affairs when he arrived for a Press meet at BJP State Office in Hyderabad on Sunday.

An old man greets Kishan Reddy, Minister of Home Affairs when he arrived for a Press meet at BJP State Office in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/sathya keerthi)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Refuting the allegation made by of the State government that there is shortage of urea as the Centre had not released the quota to Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that the TRS government is trying to put the blame on the Centre to hide its inefficiency. 

Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy stated that the Centre had allocated urea more than the actual requirement of the State and the TRS leaders are trying to blame the Centre for its inability to properly distribute the stock to the farmers.

“Agriculture minister and officials are saying that there is no shortage of urea and the TRS leaders are blaming the Centre for the non-availability. There is no mistake from the Centre’s side. The State government had miserably failed in lifting urea quota and distributing it properly among the dealers,” he said.

“I personally spoke to the Union minister and officials about supply of urea. If the State do not lift the urea is it Union government’s fault?” he asked. On Kashmir, he stated that the situation had improved a lot post abrogation of Article 370. “Pakistan is trying to spread lies about the situation in Kashmir. Though the situation is coming back to normalcy, but the Pakistan is claiming that a lot of human rights violation taking place in Kashmir,” he alleged.  

‘Need to strengthen Anti Defection Law’
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday stated that there is a need to strengthen the Anti Defection Law to check peoples’ representatives from joining other political parties. Reacting to induction of Congress MLA P Sabita Indra Reddy into Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet, he said: “We need to bring an amendment in the anti-defection law and see that such activities do not take place. There is need to strengthen the current law.” Sabita Indra Reddy along with 11 other Congress MLAs defected to the pink party after the Assembly polls. In the last Cabinet too, Chief Minister Rao inducted T Srinivas Yadav, who was elected on TDP ticket

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kishan Reddy TRS Telangana
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp