Telangana government failed miserably over urea issue, alleges Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegation made by of the State government that there is shortage of urea as the Centre had not released the quota to Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that the TRS government is trying to put the blame on the Centre to hide its inefficiency.

Speaking to the media, Kishan Reddy stated that the Centre had allocated urea more than the actual requirement of the State and the TRS leaders are trying to blame the Centre for its inability to properly distribute the stock to the farmers.

“Agriculture minister and officials are saying that there is no shortage of urea and the TRS leaders are blaming the Centre for the non-availability. There is no mistake from the Centre’s side. The State government had miserably failed in lifting urea quota and distributing it properly among the dealers,” he said.

“I personally spoke to the Union minister and officials about supply of urea. If the State do not lift the urea is it Union government’s fault?” he asked. On Kashmir, he stated that the situation had improved a lot post abrogation of Article 370. “Pakistan is trying to spread lies about the situation in Kashmir. Though the situation is coming back to normalcy, but the Pakistan is claiming that a lot of human rights violation taking place in Kashmir,” he alleged.

‘Need to strengthen Anti Defection Law’

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Sunday stated that there is a need to strengthen the Anti Defection Law to check peoples’ representatives from joining other political parties. Reacting to induction of Congress MLA P Sabita Indra Reddy into Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Cabinet, he said: “We need to bring an amendment in the anti-defection law and see that such activities do not take place. There is need to strengthen the current law.” Sabita Indra Reddy along with 11 other Congress MLAs defected to the pink party after the Assembly polls. In the last Cabinet too, Chief Minister Rao inducted T Srinivas Yadav, who was elected on TDP ticket