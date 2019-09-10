Denied Cabinet berth, Nayani and Rajaiah raise voice against KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After Health Minister Etala Rajender, it is now the turn of two former ministers of KCR government to express their displeasure over being denied Cabinet berths. Former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah and former Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy expressed displeasure over the attitude of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

While Narasimha Reddy was angry as he was not inducted into the Cabinet, Rajaiah was upset over no berth given to a Madiga, an SC sub-caste.“Chandrasekhar Rao assured me a Cabinet berth. But he failed to keep his promise,” Narasimha Reddy who was once Chandrasekhar Rao’s aide, said.

“When I wanted to contest in the Assembly elections, Rao said that I will be sent to the Council and that I would be given a berth in the Cabinet too. Rao also promised that my son-in-law would be given an MLC ticket. But, he failed to keep it. I do not want RTC chairman’s post. It is not much,” Narasimha Reddy said. The former home minister further commented that KCR was the elder of the house (TRS) and all other leaders were owners of the house. Former deputy chief minister T Rajaiah found fault with the chief minister for not inducting any members from Madiga (SC) caste into the Cabinet. He said that Madigas comprise around 11 to 12 per cent in the State’s population.“There are no Madigas in the Cabinet. Madigas are numerically strong in TS,” he said.

Upset over exclusion, MLA Jogu Ramanna goes AWOL

Adilabad: Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, who had expected a Cabinet berth in the second phase of expansion, was a disappointed man. On Monday afternoon, he left his gunman and vehicle at his Hyderabad residence without telling anyone where he was going. His phones are switched off and he has not contacted his family. His supporters too do not know his whereabouts