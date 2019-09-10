Justice league

By Express News Service

‘Valmiki’ row: Petitioner told to approach CBFC

HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the petitioner for approaching the high court directly on its grievance, a bench of Telangana High Court on Monday suggested the petitioner to first approach the Central Board of Film Certification regarding their contention with the name of Telugu film ‘Valmiki’.The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Boya Hakkula Porata Samithi. The petitioner asked for a stay on the film release scheduled for September 20. Petitioner’s counsel told the court that the title of the film would cause damage to the reputation of sage Valmiki of Boya community, as the hero of the film was a robber. The bench pointed out that the petitioner should have approached the CBFC and adjourned the hearing to September 13.

9 women lawyers seek elevation as HC judges

HYDERABAD: A delegation comprising women lawyers on Monday urged Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, chief justice of Telangana High Court, to recommend them for elevation of women advocates from Telangana Bar as judges of the high court. They made a representation with a plea to apply Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution of India with respect of appointment of judges. They said though many women lawyers have been serving in prominent positions, none were ever considered for elevation as judges of the high court. The track record of elevation shows that male advocates are often elevated for judgeship, they noted.